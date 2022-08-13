US winger De la Fuente to Olympiakos on loan from Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille, the teams said Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger struggled with playing time and injuries last season in France, where he finished with one goal and three assists in 23 appearances.

Regular playing time in Greece could provide De la Fuente with an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States for the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

De la Fuente, who is from Miami, has made three international appearances, two in World Cup qualifiers last September. He made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020 in an exhibition at Wales. He played for the Americans at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

He signed a four-year contract with Marseille last summer after joining from Barcelona, where he played in the Spanish team’s youth system and made his senior team debut in a Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv on Nov. 24, 2020.

De la Fuente’s only goal for Marseille was against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag in the Europa Conference League on Feb. 24. That turned out to be his final match of the season because of a knee injury that then-coach Jorge Sampaoli said required surgery.

