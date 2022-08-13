ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Putnam Neighborhood hosted Party in Putnam today!

The event celebrates the revival of the historic Putnam Neighborhood, which was a center for the Ohio anti-slavery movement.

There is plenty to do and explore, from museum tours at the Increase Matthews Museum to Underground Railroad Walking Tours and more!

Party in Putnam Chairman Dale Schwartzmiller says the celebration is a great way to help share the rich history of this district with the community.

“This is the most historic neighborhood in town. This and the McIntire District. But this is the oldest neighborhood in town. This house was built in 1805 by Dr. Increase Matthews. And this town was basically founded by him. This area of town called Putnam, which used to be called Springfield. But now it’s called Putnam. It’s the oldest historic district in town,” he explained.

In addition to tours, there are demonstrations by Bob Grayson Art Studio, food trucks, a beer tent featuring Weasel Boy and Y Bridge Breweries, a cocktail bar, and live music!

Schwartzmiller, says they hope to keep the party as an annual event. He even has a special connection to the historic district!

“We hope to do it year after year and hope to grow it every year too. To me, it means a lot, because I am a descendant of Dr. Matthews. So I have a personal interest in what’s going on down here,” he said.

Tours of the Increase Matthews Museum run from until 5 PM and the second and last Underground Railroad Walking Tour leaves at 7 PM, with Mike Boley performing at the museum until 5 PM, followed by The Wayfarers who will perform from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

Party in Putnam is sponsored by Muskingum County History, Restoration Park Group, and Friends of Putnam!