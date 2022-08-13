Copper leads Chicago against Phoenix after 28-point performance

Chicago Sky (25-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (14-20, 7-11 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Kahleah Copper scored 28 points in the Sky’s 89-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mercury have gone 11-6 in home games. Phoenix is 8-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Sky are 11-6 on the road. Chicago is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 42.3 points per game in the paint led by Copper averaging 8.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sky won 91-75 in the last meeting on July 2. Allie Quigley led the Sky with 19 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Mercury with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Candace Parker is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sky, while averaging 13.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Copper is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Sky: 6-4, averaging 87.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out for season (quad), Kia Nurse: out (knee).

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.