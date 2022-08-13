Cambridge City Park Hosts 2nd Day of Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival

CAMBRIDGE, Oh – The Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival continued today!

Artists and vendors are set up at Cambridge City Park from 10 am until 7 PM!

Over 70 artists , displaying and selling everything from woodwork and wooden toys, to jewelry, soaps, candles, and more are featured at the 3-Day festival.

One artist in attendance, Lawal Said, is an Impressionist artist who uses bright colors, popular with Fauvism art, creating unique and stunning pieces.

“So I love people watching. When you watch people, you get involved with emotions and it’s always fun to be able to show emotions on two-dimensions, you know, you feel it more when you are with people but when you look into a painting, you want to feel what’s going on in the painting and be able to be able to feel the ripples, The ups and the downs of life. So that’s what I present, even in my landscapes,” he explained.

Said’s works include colorful portraits, from Martin Luther King Jr, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, to various US presidents and other historical figures, as well as various equally colorful landscapes

He says he loves the environment of the festival and enjoys being a part of it!

“I’m excited to be here because, you know, one, the organizers here are just awesome. The community is awesome, and the fact that it’s in a park, it’s a family affair. And then they appreciate art a lot around here. You know, it’s always good to be in a place where art is appreciated a lot,” he said.

You can see Said’s work and even purchase some of it, as well as all the other talented artists’ pieces, including student artwork, at Cambridge City Park located at 1101 McFarland Dr, in Cambridge!

The festival runs from 10 AM until 4 PM tomorrow.