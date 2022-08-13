Blue Front Cafe & Angry Bull Saloon Host Downed Bikers Fund Poker Run

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Motorcyclists gathered at Blue Front Cafe and Angry Bull Saloon today for the 31st Annual Down Bikers Fund Poker Run.

Bikers took off on their rides in waves from 10 am until 1 PM and will return around 5 PM to enjoy food, fun, and live music, all for a great cause!

Proceeds from the event go towards the Down Bikers Fund, which helps support bikers and their families in need.

Down Bikers President Jack Morgan says the event helps carry on what was started over 3 decades ago.

“We are bikers helping bikers. Every penny we raise today goes to a biker or their family in need. And we just distribute the funds throughout the year to help our local bikers when they need help. Everything started 31 years ago right here at Blue Front when a few guys wanted to be able to help their other fellow bikers when they needed help,” he explained.

Bikers have the chance to win $1000 after the ride, meet fellow motorcyclists, enjoy live music and entertainment from Grounded, and just have a good time!

Morgan says even those who aren’t bikers can come out and enjoy lots of bikes, fun, food, and good people!

“It’s amazing. People that don’t even ride motorcycles but they just want to help with our cause, just every year at this time, they come out of nowhere and just support us, help us, donate stuff. It’s just amazing. The community’s great,” he said.

Morgan says he’s a second generation Down Bikers and is proud to continue the tradition and heritage of it, as well as shrew it with his family.

He encourages everyone to come out, enjoy some fun and support the Downed Bikers Fund! To learn more about Down Bikers you can visit their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Down-Bikers-Fund-Inc-219475351492