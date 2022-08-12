Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday, August 13
|MLB
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|MLS
Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
|NWSL
Kansas City at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics
PGA – FedEx St. Jude Championship
LPGA – ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics
USGA – Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur
Korn Ferry – Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
PGA Tour Champions – Boeing Classic
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – National Bank Open, Montreal, Canada
WTA – Thoreau Tennis Open, Concord, Massachusetts
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs Race – Richmond International Raceway
NHRA – Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park
|Sunday, August 14
|MLB
San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
|NFL Preseason
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
|MLS
Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|WNBA
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
|NWSL
Gotham FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Angel City, 8 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics
PGA – FedEx St. Jude Championship
LPGA – ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics
USGA – Women’s golf, USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur
Korn Ferry – Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
PGA Tour Champions – Boeing Classic
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – National Bank Open, Montreal, Canada
ATP – Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati Ohio
WTA – Thoreau Tennis Open, Concord, Massachusetts
WTA – Odlum Brown Vanopen, Vancouver, Canada
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series – Federated Auto Pats 400, Richmond International Raceway
NHRA – Menards NHRA Nationals, Heartland Motorsports Park