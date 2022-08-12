Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry county involving a motorcycle and a semi.



It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 555 in Bearfield Township.



The Lancaster Post reports that 55-year-old Jerry Ruwoldt of Ohio City was riding his motorcycle north on State Route 555 near Bearfield Road when he went left of center and crashed head on into a semi that was travelling south on State Route 555.



Ruwoldt was pronounced dead at the scene.



The driver of the semi 42-year-old Matthew Carpenter of Beverly was not injured in the crash.



The crash remains under investigation