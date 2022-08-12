ZANESVILLE, OH- A garage sale is helping to control the pet population of Muskingum County.

Paws of Muskingum County is holding the sale at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Rd. In addition to household items there’s also dog and cat supplies including dog beds, coats, jackets, collars and harnesses. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program. President of Paws Muskingum County’s Spay Neuter Assistance Program, Teresa Hildebrand spoke about why she was holding this event.



“We’re getting towards the end of the year. Our grant money is getting a little low and since the farmers market is closed down for two weeks because of the fairgrounds, we decided to last minute pull together a garage sale.”

Hildebrand also spoke about why it’s important to spay and neuter cats and dogs.

“Our shelters are overwhelmed, the rescues are full, we are drowning in cats and dogs. We work on the prevention side of liter population. It’s just overwhelming, unless you’re in it, you don’t understand how many animals do not have a home and there’s nowhere for them to go.”

The Paws Benefit Garage Sale is located at the Washington Township Fire Department at 2310 Old Adamsville Rd and will continue on Saturday from 9 a-m until 4 p-m.