MCCF Welcomes 2 New Hires To Lead Scholarship Central

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced the names of two new staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program.

Beth Fox is the Director of Programs and Scholarship Central. She comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in many leadership roles.

Fox said when the position opened up at MCCF everything aligned. She is excited to make connections and bring a new energy to fulfilling the needs of the people in the county.

“We have a lot of things- a lot of programs that are really beneficial for a lot of different demographics within our county. I think our most recent project- the make Muskingum home is so beneficial. It truly embodies the whole cradle to career aspect that we’re really trying to focus on,” Fox exclaimed.

Andrea Polen is the Program and Scholarship Manager. Polen said she would have been a student that benefitted from a lot of the resources.

“Being able to be a part of the organization that has helped shape you know myself and my peers growing up is such a great experience,” Polen said.

The Community Foundation would like to thank the JW and MH Straker Charitable Foundation for their ongoing support and for providing funding for these positions.