Jill’s Unique Boutique Cuts Ribbon and Officially Opens For Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new place to shop is now open in Zanesviile!

Jill’s Unique Boutique and Consignment Shop cut the ribbon on their location at 1214 Brandywine Boulevard, officially opening for business!

Jill’s offers a variety of consignment items, both new and used for women, men, and children.

Owner Jill Smith says she’s still working on the boutique portion, with brand new clothes ordered and on the way and couldn’t do this without donations and support from the community.

“I hope to get lots of support, you know. Number one, having people bring their consignment stuff in, you know, them make a little bit of money, you know, a lot of people buy clothes and stick it in their closet and then don’t ever wear it, so they’ve still got new with tags. You know, why not let someone else get some happiness out of it without paying full price,” she said.

The shop also offers bags/purses, shoes, swimsuits, and even handmade jewelry pieces from Theresa Kanavel.

Smith gives a very special thank you to her mom and family for their help and support in making this longtime dream come true!

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my mom and all of her support and just the support of my whole family. Everybody’s been such a wonderful help,” Smith said.”

If you are interested in visiting Jill’s, they are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am until 5 PM.

You can find more information on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Jillsuniqueboutique