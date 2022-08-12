Barry Sentenced in Manslaughter Case

A Zanesville man who provided a 25-year-old friend with drugs that killed him will spend the next 10 to 15 years in prison for the crime.

Kyle Barry was sentenced in common pleas court this week after he previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound in relation to the death of Timothy Corder.

During the course of Muskingum County Sheriff Det. Brady Hittle’s investigation messages between Barry and Corder indicated that earlier in the day, Corder and Barry discussed getting $140 together to split drugs.

That evening, recovered messages showed Barry and Corder spoke about how to use the drugs.

Judge Kelly Cottrill sentenced Barry to 10 to 15 years in prison out of a possible maximum sentence of 12 to 17-and-a-half years for the crime of involuntary manslaughter, with one year of prison for trafficking in drugs to be served concurrently, or at the same time, as the sentence for manslaughter.