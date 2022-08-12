Updated on Friday, August 12, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 79° TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cooler. Low 52° SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Spotty Showers/Thunder Late. Pleasant. High 79° DISCUSSION:

A picture perfect Friday across SE Ohio, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Humidity levels will be much lower, and in turn, much more comfortable across the region today.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with cooler conditions, as lows fall into the lower 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to begin your Saturday, but clouds will begin to move in during the late morning into the afternoon. Spotty shower chances will move in during the afternoon into the evening, along with highs into the upper 70s.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible Saturday night into the day on Sunday, as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Slight chances will continue to stick around as we head into the start of the new work week for showers and or a storm. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than average, with highs in the upper 70s, with lows in the lower 60s Monday through Wednesday. Highs will top off around 80 on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!