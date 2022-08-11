ZHS Takes Part in Countdown to Kick-Off Event

Sports fans welcome in football season is finally upon us. At the Barn Wednesday night WHIZ hosted “Countdown to Kick-Off” a party to celebrate the start of the new season.

Zanesville Blue Devils new Head Football Coach TJ Langermeier was just one of several coaches in attendance to talk about the what to expect this season.

“We’re either going to prove them wrong or prove them right,” said Coach Langermeier. “I take it personally that some people are saying we aren’t going to win very many games and that’s some thing that drives our kids every day and you can see it they want to prove some doubters wrong that’s for sure”

Coach Langermeier said they have some athletes to watch including Xavier Sowers and Jean Johnson. Then there’s the two solid quarterbacks of Drew Doyle and Maces Dotin. Along with the offensive line.

“I would say it’s our kind of strong point right now for us it’s our offensive line we got six to seven dudes up front there that are bought in they mean they’re nasty it’s where most of our leaders are so seeing those guys develop and knowing I’m probably have four or five back for the next two years after this gets me really excited to keep developing those guys and see where they’re at in a couple years,” Langermeier said.

Zanesville opens their season next Friday in Newark when they take on the Wildcats at 7pm.