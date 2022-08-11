Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust

A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia from the home.

Skinner was arrested on a felony probation warrant, additional charges are pending.

Neal is charged with felony obstructing justice.

Authorities said the intent of the warrant was to intercede illicit drug sales that were occurring at the residence.

