Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County.
In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge.
Preserve managers will handle hunting applications at the local level. Hunters must attend individual meetings if they are interested in particular hunts. During those events, hunters can enter the drawing by purchasing a single ticket for $5.
Other requirements include:
- Hunters must possess a valid 2022-2023 hunting license to purchase tickets.
- Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. For archery hunts, an orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.
- Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; however, the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.
- Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.
Some of the hunts this year will be antlerless deer only while some will allow the taking of antlered deer but only after harvesting an antlerless deer first. The harvest of does helps manage the deer population. Other special regulations will be addressed at the orientation meetings following the drawings.
Hunters may apply for hunts at multiple sites, but they must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter the drawing. Do not mail entry forms.
Hunt locations and meeting dates are as follows:
Blackhand Gorge (Licking County)
- Meeting Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 11:00 a.m.
- Meeting Location: Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve Toboso Parking Lot Cabin
- 2200 Gratiot Road SE, Newark, OH 43056
- Manager Contact: Charlotte Trolio 330-607-3566 or Charlotte.Trolio@dnr.ohio.gov
Lake Katharine (Jackson County)
Chaparral Prairie, Davis Memorial, Shoemaker, Johnson Ridge, Whipple (Adams County)
Miller Nature Sanctuary (Highland County)
- Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m.
- Meeting Location: Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve Office
- 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, OH 45640
- Manager Contact: Josh Deemer – 740-285-5971 or Joshwa.Deemer@dnr.ohio.gov
Caesar Creek (Warren County)
- Meeting Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m.
- Meeting Location: Caesar Creek State Nature Preserve Parking Lot
- 4080 Corwin Rd. Oregonia, OH 45054
- Manager Contact: Eric Sagasser-937-418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov
Goll Woods (Fulton County)
- Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.
- Meeting Location: Goll Woods State Nature Preserve Office
- 26093 County Road F, Archbold, Ohio 43502
- Manager Contact: Ryan Schroeder – 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov
Lawrence Woods (Hardin County)
- Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m.
- Meeting Location: Lawrence Woods State Nature Preserve parking area
- 13278 County Road 190, Kenton, Ohio, 43226
- Manager Contact: Ryan Schroeder – 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov
Gallagher Fen (Clark County)
- Meeting Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.
- Meeting Location: Gallagher Fen SNP parking area
- 4709 Old Columbus Road, Springfield, 45502
- Manager Contact: Michelle Comer – 937-537-6173 or Michelle.Comer@dnr.ohio.gov
Hueston Woods (Butler and Preble County)
- Meeting Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m.
- Meeting Location: Hueston Woods State Park Conference Center
- 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner, OH 45003
- Manager Contact: Eric Sagasser- 937-418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov
Eagle Creek (Portage County)
- Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.
- Meeting Location: Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve Office
- 11027 Hopkins Road, Garrettsville, OH 44231
- Manager Contact: Adam Wohlever – 330-527-5118 Adam.Wohlever@dnr.ohio.gov or Emily Pellegrini- 330-527-0937 Emily.Pellegrini@dnr.ohio.gov