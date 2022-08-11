Secrest Auditorium Summer Concert Series Features The Conspiracy Band

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Conspiracy Band Performed and it was nothing short of amazing according to concert goers.

One of the most sought after bands in the Midwest, the Conspiracy Band made their appearance as a part of the The Secrest Summer Concert Series. Mayor Don Mason said the city chose the band to perform because of their diverse music.

“We brought them in because they really are an upbeat tempo, a lot of rhythm and blues, uptown, a whole array of music, soul, everything else. We thought they could really reach out to all parts of our population here in town,” the mayor told us.

The band is based out of Columbus and was founded by Rodney Sutton 30 years ago. The band performed reggae, pop and rock covers, delivered in a unique way. Mike Walton, the Secretary of Board for the Zanesville Jaycees said that he is excited to see the community all together.

“Seeing everybody come back out and actually get together as a community has been nothing short of amazing. So it’s been awesome to be a part of this, and honestly I’m so hoping that we do it next year,” Walton said.

Young concert-goer shares his love for music with WHIZ.

Parrots of the Caribbean will be the last set show for the Summer Concert series, and will be held at Secrest Auditorium on September 2nd at 6:30 P.M.