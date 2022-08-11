Road Work Updates: 5th Street Closure Amid I-70 Reconstruction and More

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Beginning Monday, August 15, 5th Street under I-70 is scheduled to close for demo and reconstruction of the bridge, similarly to what they have already done at 6th and 7th streets.

At this time, State Street is expected to remain closed until September 7th. The State Street bridge deck will be poured overnight on Tuesday, August 16th. While that work occurs, the I-70 WB on-ramp from State Street will be closed and the I-70 EB on-ramp from State Street will be closed.

Licking Road will also be closed from 6pm to 6am on August 18th and August 23rd for the bridge deck pours of the two structures at that location.

Visit O-Dots Website for more information.