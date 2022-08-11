Road Work Updates: 5th Street Closure Amid I-70 Reconstruction and More

KaJeza Hawkins11

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Beginning Monday, August 15, 5th Street under I-70 is scheduled to close for demo and reconstruction of the bridge, similarly to what they have already done at 6th and 7th streets.

At this time, State Street is expected to remain closed until September 7th. The State Street bridge deck will be poured overnight on Tuesday, August 16th. While that work occurs, the I-70 WB on-ramp from State Street will be closed and the I-70 EB on-ramp from State Street will be closed.

Licking Road will also be closed from 6pm to 6am on August 18th and August 23rd for the bridge deck pours of the two structures at that location.

Visit O-Dots Website for more information.

KaJéza Hawkins is new to Zanesville, but an Ohio native, born and raised in the Gem City, Dayton, Ohio. KaJéza is very excited to be apart of the WHIZ-TV News Team. She has interned at several stations, including WHIO in Dayton, as well as WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is a proud HBCU graduate, receiving her degree from Wilberforce University in 2021, where she majored in Mass Media Communication with a concertation in English. KaJéza is also a a part of the NABJ, and is happy to be spending time here in Zanesville. If you see her out, be sure to say hello!