MSWCD Unveils New Native Pollinator Garden

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting everyone in to stop and smell the flowers as they celebrate the grand opening of their Native Pollinator Plant Garden.

Located at the Rural Services Building on Underwood Avenue the garden benefits both the flowers and the bees pollinating the plants. MSWCD Ag Technician , Melissa Devore, spoke about the garden containing around 40 to 45 different varieties of plants ranging from the common Milkweed all the way to the very tall Sawtooth Sunflower.



“We try to get some variety so you can have a regular garden that has lots of sun or you can have a garden that has shade, if you have wet soil, we have the cardinal flower that grows really well in the wet. And we also have some dry plants that we planted that tolerate on drought better.”

Devore also spoke about how the garden was planted just a month and a half ago and is already home to Monarch Caterpillars. Monarch Butterflies were recently placed on an endangered list in Europe.

“We’re also helping the other native insects and bees that are around, were trying to help them but were also trying to educate the community. It’s important because we need the insects, we need the pollinators; they provide pollination for the food that we eat and we all like to eat so we need that pollination.”

The Rural Services Building’s Native Pollinator Plant Garden is open for anyone who wants to visit and they’re available answer any questions about plants and pollination.