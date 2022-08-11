ACI Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in Guernsey County

Cambridge, Ohio–– ACI Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC, Thursday, August 11, announced an investment of over $300,000 in facility upgrades and equipment in Cambridge, Ohio, creating three new jobs.

Established in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products, ACI Services, Inc. is an Ohio-based, veteran-owned company that engineers and designs parts and software applications for compressors, most commonly used in oil and gas production and industrial applications.

“ACI is rooted in Ohio and we are excited about the ability to continue implementing our strategic plan with our latest expansion in Cambridge,” Chad Brahler, President of ACI Services, Inc. said.

The upgraded facility will house manufacturing, assembly, and logistics, increasing the company’s production and efficiency. JobsOhio supported the project with a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process.

“ACI Services is a valued employer in Guernsey County and we are glad to have partnered with the company on its expansion,” OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said. “The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant was a tremendous tool to leverage additional investment that will fuel new efficiencies and growth for the company.”

The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

“The awarding of the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant to ACI Services is well deserved by a company with great leadership and an aggressive strategic plan which should bring continued growth to an already high-performing organization,” Norm Blanchard, Director of the Cambridge Guernsey County CIC said.