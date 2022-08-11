Updated on Wednesday, August 10, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Early Shower. Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. Low 57° THURSDAY: Spotty Shower. Partly Cloudy. Not as Muggy. High 80° THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Pleasant. Low 55° DISCUSSION:

Showers will be possible this evening into the first half of the overnight, before the front finally leaves SE Ohio. After that, we will see clouds decrease to partly cloudy with drier conditions. It will be cool tonight, with lows dropping into the upper fifties.

Spotty showers will be possible on Thursday as another front moves into the region. Rain chances will be the highest in the afternoon. We will see even cooler temperatures as a trough enters the Great Lake Region. Highs will only reach near eighty for Thursday and we will see lows dropping off into the mid fifties.

More sunshine will be present for Friday to end the work week, but cooler conditions will be with us. We will see highs only reaching into the upper seventies with lows into the low to mid fifties.

A cool and dry start to the weekend, with temperatures in the upper seventies near eighty on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday. But on Sunday, we will see a few showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper seventies on Sunday.

Few shower and thunderstorm chances will continue as we start off the new work week. Highs will stay near eighty for the first half of the new work week until Wednesday.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!