ZANESVILLE, OH- It was a busy morning at Zanesville Middle School as volunteers filled back packs with school supplies.

Eastside Community Ministry is preparing for their annual Tools for School event for pre-registered students.

The backpacks are packed based on teacher’s supply list, getting the necessary items for students can be costly for families. Retired Teacher Jan Schowinsky spoke about the cost of backpacks and how many students will have the supplies they need.

“With the inflation cost that are in affect this year, it’s up to probably about $60 a bag. This year we are giving backpacks to 832 students, it’s been down a little bit during the pandemic but it’ll come back up again,” Schowinsky said.

The event helps students from all over Muskingum County.

“It’s important because as you know, a lot of people can’t afford school supplies for their children and it gives them a way to get some of their supplies for the school year and we help all the county schools, so it’s not just Zanesville it’s all the county schools in Muskingum County,” Schowinsky explained.

Students will pick up their backpacks and supplies Thursday at the Zanesville Middle School.