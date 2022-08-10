It’s Bath Time Cuts Ribbon on New Self-Service Pet Wash

ZANESVILLE, Oh – A new self-service dog wash and grooming salon is officially open for business!

It’s Bath Time cut the ribbon at their location on Maple Ave this morning.

Very Good Boy, Sherlock, shows off the Self-Service Bath area!!

They offer a variety of services, including full-service grooming, pet washes, teeth brushing, nail trimming, and even de-shedding!

Owner Summer Shaver says she is passionate about dogs and is excited to welcome them and their owners to the salon! 

“I have worked with dogs all my life and I just, I love the dogs and I love the way when they come in and they’re so excited to see us, and then they go home and they look good and smell good and the owners love it,” she said.

It’s Bath Time also features an array of treats and goodies for your four-legged friends, from cake pops, cupcakes and biscuits to bandannas, bowties, and balls.

Shaver says she feels it’s a great place to come and pamper your pups! 

It’s just a place where people can bring their dogs, you know, they feel safe leaving them with us and they look good when they go home,” Shaver said.

There are no weight limits or breed restrictions and all canine companions are welcome! 

For more information on services and hours you can call (740) 868-8086 or visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/itsbathtimegrooming/?ref=page_internal

