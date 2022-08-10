Genesis HealthCare System named as a 100 Top Hospital and Everest Award Winner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Genesis HealthCare System has been named as a 100 Top Hospital and Everest Award Winner by Merative. The annual list was published last week by Fortune Magazine.

Merative is a data, analytics and technology partner for the healthcare industry. They evaluate over two-thousand short-term, acute care and non-federal hospitals in the U.S.

Genesis was recognized for excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

This is the second time Genesis has been recognized as one of the top-performing Large Community Hospitals in the U.S. and the first time receiving the Everest Award.

The Everest Award winners are a special group of the 100 Top Hospitals award winners that have set national benchmarks for the fastest long-term improvement on key clinical and operational performance indicators.

Genesis was one of only 25 organizations to achieve this level of performance in 2022.

President and CEO of Genesis Healthcare System, Matthew Perry, says being named a top 100 hospital in the country is a huge win for the community and Genesis.

“Our phenomenal group of caregivers throughout Genesis worked tirelessly to be able to achieve this level of clinical excellence and operational performance for all of our patients in our community. It’s very humbling and very gratifying that all of their hard work is being recognized nationally,” Perry said.

Genesis Healthcare System plans to continue their success in the future by maintaining what they are currently doing.

“We are constantly focused at getting better at what we do at Genesis. And it’s literally an effort by all the 4,000 people who work here. All our physicians, our board and it’s a never-ending process so the rest of the world is getting better and we have to as well,” Perry exclaimed.

Perry says that this is independent, external validation. Hospitals do not apply for the 100 Top Hospitals selection process, and award winners do not pay to market their honor.