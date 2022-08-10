Exciting Updates for the Muskingum County Fair

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – The Muskingum County Fair is around the corner and you can expect a couple of new features to your experience.

The fair begins Sunday August 14th, and will go on until Saturday August 20th.

Admission tickets remain at $8 and are available both online and in person, with free entry for children under 5.

Jonna Sharp, the Muskingum County Fair Board Director says that multi-day passes are also available.

“We have passes you can buy. We have a membership pass which is $30, it’ll get you in the gate 4 times and it allows you to vote for the fair board, we have a season pass which is $48, it lets you into the fair all 7 days. And we have a 4 day pass which is $25,” she told us.

Gail Detrick, the Vice President of the Muskingum County Fair board says that people will be in for new aspects to the fair performances, including new seating.

“We have some exciting things, one being we have new grandstand seats. The old wooden split ones are gone and we have new aluminum seats in place, so that’s very exciting. We have some new acts, all of your grandstand favorites are coming back,” she said.

All day passes are also available for amusement rides for $20 and discounted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for $15.

For a full list of performances, booths and updates for this year’s fair, visit muskingumcofair.com.