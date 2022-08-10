Disc Golf Course Opened at Riverside Park

ZANESVILLE, Oh – There is a brand new disc golf course open to the public!

The course is located at Riverside Park and is a part of the City of Zanesville’s local entertainment initiative and was inspired by his employees.

Scott Brown, the Public Service Director for the city says that this location was ideal due to its accessibility and untapped landscape.

“The nice thing about riverside is that it has multiple modes of transportation and you can get there obviously by car, but the bike trail is there as well so you can walk, or ride your bike… In the northwest corner, there’s a section of woods there that had not had anything done with it. So we were able to, this spring, open up the woods there, clear everything out, and then those same employees laid out an 18 hole disc golf course throughout the park,” he said.

This will be a closer location for people to play the sport, with the closest location previously being at Dillon State Park. The course is set up so that both beginners and intermediate level players can enjoy the game.

“We lay it out so that you’re at a T-box, a spot where you’re designed to stand there and then throw your first frisbee. The goal then is to try to get the frisbee into the basket in the appropriate number of throws, just like with golf. Trying to put a golf ball in the hole in the specific number of strokes. And its laid out very much like a golf course with 18 holes… They wanted to set up a course that was going to be challenging for people that play disc golf but wasn’t so challenging that people that never played would get discouraged,” he also told us.

The course officially opened on July 1st, and is open to the public.