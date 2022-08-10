Updated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Isolated Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Not as Warm & Muggy. Low 67° WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Thunder. Cooler & Not as Humid. High 80° WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool & Pleasant. Low 60° DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and possibly a storm will be continue into the overnight. It will be cooler, but still above average with lows dropping into the mid to upper sixties, along with muggy conditions.

Rain chances will continue into Wednesday as well as the cold front stalls for a bit. Most of the showers and storms will occur south of I-70. It will be nice and cool for your Wednesday with highs only reaching into the upper seventies near eighty, along with lower humidity.

Spotty showers will linger for Wednesday night into the day on Thursday with a new front moving in. We will see cooler and comfortable air along with the front for the remainder of the work week. Highs will be near eighty on Thursday, and drop back into the mid to upper seventies on Friday!

Pleasant and cool for the weekend. Highs will be near eighty for both days, as well as lows dropping back into the fifties for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the weekend with a slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

A Slight chance for a shower will continue into Monday with scattered showers possible on Tuesday. More clouds will move in on Monday into Tuesday. Highs will remain near eighty to start off the new work week.

Have a Great Tuesday Evening!