ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Wednesday evening Southeast Ohio’s version of College GameDay will come to The Barn on Linden Avenue.

From 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. Z92 Radio and Highway 103 will be broadcasting live to preview the upcoming football season. Area coaches will stop by and join David Kinder, Greg Mitts, and Garrett Young to preview their teams and the upcoming season.

Swing by the Barn to watch the show live, or you can listen on WHIZ Radio and streaming live on whiznews.com.