Visit Zanesville Encourages Exploring Local Attractions as Back To School Quickly Approaches

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Back to School is almost here, but there is still plenty of time to get out and soak up all the summer fun and explore all the area has to offer!

Visit Zanesville and The Zanesville-Muskingum County Visitors Bureau shared a few fun ideas for those final summer break getaways and adventures!

From ziplines and tours at The Wilds to hiking, kayaking, and camping at one of the stunning state parks around the county, there is plenty to do and see!

Along with those attractions, Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kelly Ashby says there’s plenty of local fun to take advantage of these last few weeks of summer.

“We are on the backside of summer. And it’s still time though to do lots of fun things right here in Muskingum County. If you’re like us, we always try to plan one little last getaway. And so, we certainly want the community to know that there are great attractions, fun things to do as a stay-cation right here in Muskingum County,” Ashby said.

There are also a variety of trails, including the Putnam Historic and Downtown Zanesville Walking trails, along with museums, outdoor spaces within the Muskingum Valley Park District, MCLS activities, and much more!

Ashby says the Visitors Bureau and Welcome Center, located in downtown Zanesville is a great source of information, with brochures, trail guides, and even activity books for kids.

“We definitely encourage our local community to make this one of their first stops. Pick up all kinds of great information and like you said, load up the car with your kiddos and enjoy all Muskingum County has to offer,” she said.

More information about attractions, events, and things to do around Zanesville and throughout Muskingum County can also be found online at https://www.visitzanesville.com

You can also sign up for ‘What’s Happening,’ a weekly newsletter with information about everything going on throughout the area each week at that link!