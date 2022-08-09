Dolly Patron Day in Ohio

On this National Book Lovers Day it is only fitting that Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine declared August 9, 2022 as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.

Patron will be visiting the state Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

Championed by First Lady Fran DeWine and supported by the Ohio General Assembly and affiliates across the state, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio currently mails more than 327,000 Ohio children a free, age-appropriate book every month.

The program is open to children up to the age of five in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.

To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org.