Dolly Patron Day in Ohio

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs18

On this National Book Lovers Day it is only fitting that Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine declared August 9, 2022 as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.

Patron will be visiting the state Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.

Championed by First Lady Fran DeWine and supported by the Ohio General Assembly and affiliates across the state, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio currently mails more than 327,000 Ohio children a free, age-appropriate book every month.

The program is open to children up to the age of five in all of Ohio’s 88 counties. 

To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org. 

Tagged
Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.