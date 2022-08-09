Dog of the Week: Meet Susie

ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to introduce you to this week’s K-9 of the week….Meet Susie, she’s a house-trained dog with low energy and loves being around people.

K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug Mcquaid, says Susie is very obedient but doesn’t like being around other dogs. She also loves rolling on the grass and loves going on car rides.

“She is actually house trained, crate trained, very easy to walk, very manageable has low energy. She would be great with about any family even with young kids, she loves to barrel roll, rides well in the car, she’s actually a super dog. She needs to be an only dog though; we know that factually she would need to be an only dog in the family.”

The Adoption Center is excited to take part in the Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair.

“Next week were super excited, were going to be at the fair all week-long Sunday through Saturday, we’ll be there pretty much at all the hours of the day, there’s a lot going on. We’ll be able to give you information about volunteering, fostering, being able to thank you personally for anything you might have done for us for the duration of the year, maybe stop by and tell us a story about your dog.”

If you want to meet up with Susie, need dog food, cat food or straw or have any questions about dog licensing you can call the Adoption Center or stop by the Adoption Center on East Pike.