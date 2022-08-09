Updated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Very Muggy. High 82° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Isolated Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Not as Warm & Muggy. Low 67° WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Thunder. Cooler & Not as Humid. High 80° DISCUSSION:

A warm and very muggy Tuesday; along with scattered shower and storm chances, especially this afternoon into the evening as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Heavy rain will be possible at times. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s this afternoon.

More scattered showers, perhaps a storm will linger into the overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s, and humidity levels will be not as high and muggy.

The cold front looks to stall along the Ohio River late this evening into the day on Wednesday. This will keep the threat for rain and thunder in the forecast, especially south of I-70. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to around 80, along with lower humidity levels.

Another front will move through the region late Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. This will bring a spotty shower chance to the region, but it will mostly bring cooler and more comfortable air into the region as we end the week. Highs will top off around 80 on Thursday, but then will drop into the mid to upper 70s for the day on Friday behind the front.

Lows on Friday into the morning on Saturday will be the coolest in a while, as temperatures will drop into the lower 50s! This will be the coolest we have been since this end of June across SE Ohio. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Friday.

Temperatures will modify during the weekend, as highs top off around 80 Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance for spotty rain will return on Sunday into Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!