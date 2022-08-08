Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Cubs

Washington Nationals (36-74, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-4, 7.65 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (8-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -192, Nationals +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals are looking to end a five-game skid with a win against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 43-64 record overall and a 22-33 record at home. The Cubs are 26-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington is 36-74 overall and 19-34 in road games. The Nationals have a 25-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 20 home runs while slugging .447. Ian Happ is 7-for-34 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez has 22 doubles, three triples and 23 RBI while hitting .241 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 11-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .182 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .255 batting average, 7.35 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (hamstring), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

