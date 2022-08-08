MCJFS Meets With County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Job and Family Services executive director met with the County Commissioners Office today to update them on their work.

They discussed things happening within MCJFS and factors affecting their work, as well as numbers relating to caseloads, food assistance, Medicaid cash assistance, and Child Support.

Executive Director Danny Brenneman emphasized the importance of keeping the Commissioners updated on this information.

It’s important to apprise the Commissioners from time to time on those things that are going on within the agency and how external factors are affecting our agency. And we’ve done well, I believe as an agency, in making sure that we fully implement all of the types of social services that are involved through our agency,” Brenneman explained.

Brenneman who has only been Executive Director for about 3 months now says he’s been impressed so far with MCJFS and the community of Zanesville and Muskingum County.

“I am very impressed with the number of services and the number of wrap-arounds and supports that this community has both in the private and public sector and I think that what we’re doing as an agency is very important to the community. Its’ critical to the community,” he said.

He says he’s proud of the work MCJFS does and the efforts put in by all the incredible employees and appreciates their diligence and dedication and he’s excited to get more involved in the community.