Argentina defender Senesi joins Bournemouth from Feyenoord

LONDON (AP) — Argentina defender Marcos Senesi signed for Bournemouth on Monday two days after the newly promoted club made a winning start in the English Premier League.

Bournemouth said the 25-year-old Senesi signed a four-year contract but did not state the transfer fee it paid Feyenoord. The price was reported as 15 million euros ($15.3 million).

Senesi made his debut for Argentina in June, in a friendly against Estonia, after helping Feyenoord reach the Europa Conference League final which the Dutch club lost to Roma.

Bournemouth is back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and opened with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

COADY LEAVES WOLVES

Another defender aiming to earn selection to the World Cup in Qatar in November moved between league clubs.

Everton said it agreed on a season-long loan to sign Wolverhampton captain Conor Coady, who has played 10 times for England.

The 29-year-old Coady started his career across the city with Liverpool, but said he was “desperate to come here, to play for this club. I’ve got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.”

Everton’s need for a central defender grew when Ben Godfrey, another England international, injured his right leg on Saturday in a 1-0 home loss against Chelsea. Godfrey had surgery on a fractured fibula and is set to be out for three months, Everton said.

GUEDES TO WOLVES

Wolverhampton made official the signing of Portugal forward Gonçalo Guedes from Spanish club Valencia on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old Guedes began his career with Benfica before joining Paris Saint-Germain and eventually Valencia, where he made 176 appearances and scored 36 goals.

He has 32 international appearances and nine goals with Portugal, including the winner against the Netherlands in the final of the inaugural Nations League in 2019.

“We have been monitoring Gonçalo for a long time and are very pleased to welcome him to Wolves,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said. “He has natural talent and has performed very well across Europe and for his country, and we think he is well suited to the Premier League.”

Financial details of the transfer were not immediately available.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports