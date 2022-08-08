Updated on Friday, August 5, 2022; Evening Update: TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 70° SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Seasonable & Muggy. High 84° SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 70° DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and some storms will be possible in the overnight. Warm and muggy conditions will continue across the region. Lows will only drop near seventy overnight.

Scattered showers and storms will continue as we approach the weekend. Saturday will have the higher rain chances. Nothing severe is expected in SE Ohio with these storms. Warm and muggy conditions will still remain this weekend, with highs in the mid eighties on Saturday, and back up to the upper eighties on Sunday.

Shower and storm chances continue, to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the mid eighties for Monday. A cold front moves into the region bringing in more showers and storms. Tuesday will have the greatest chances for rain. We will also have more relief with cooler temperatures starting on Tuesday. Rain will continue into Wednesday as well and taper off in the evening. Highs will be near eighty for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A slight chance for a shower will continue into Thursday, otherwise drier conditions will be with us with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid eighties on Thursday. Dry and sunny conditions remain for the end of the new work week on Friday. Skies will also be partly cloudy with highs back near 80.

Have a Great Friday Evening!