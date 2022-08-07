Nationals bring road skid into matchup against the Phillies

Washington Nationals (36-73, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (59-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-8, 3.25 ERA, .94 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -310, Nationals +250; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 59-48 overall and 29-25 at home. The Phillies have a 42-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington is 19-33 on the road and 36-73 overall. The Nationals are 25-13 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Phillies have a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 34 home runs while slugging .495. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-37 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 14 home runs while slugging .425. Luis Garcia is 12-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .288 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .252 batting average, 6.91 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.