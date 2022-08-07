Cubs take on the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (48-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-63, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -116, Marlins -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the Miami Marlins.

Chicago has gone 22-32 in home games and 43-63 overall. The Cubs have hit 104 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Miami is 48-59 overall and 25-31 in road games. The Marlins have a 35-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner ranks seventh on the Cubs with a .298 batting average, and has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI. Ian Happ is 8-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 6-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Christopher Morel: day-to-day (hamstring), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.