Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, August 7
|MLB
Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
|WNBA
Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|NWSL
Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – Cazoo Open
PGA – Wyndham Championship
LPGA – AIG Women’s British Open
Korn Ferry – Utah Championship
PGA Tour Champions – Shaw Charity Classic
|TENNIS
ATP/WTA – Citi Open, Washington D.C.
WTA – BCR IASI Open, Iasi, Romania
WTA – Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose, California
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series – Firekeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway
IndyCar – Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee