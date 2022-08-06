Chicago seeks 25th win of season in matchup against Connecticut

Connecticut Sun (22-10, 11-6 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (24-8, 14-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Sky host the Connecticut Sun.

The Sky are 14-3 in conference play. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 80.2 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Sun are 11-6 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks third in the WNBA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 95-92 on July 31. Kahleah Copper scored 27 points to help lead the Sky to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candace Parker averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sky, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Copper is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Sun. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Sun: 8-2, averaging 87.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.