Brewers host the Reds on home winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (42-63, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (58-48, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-9, 4.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -183, Reds +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds.

Milwaukee has a 58-48 record overall and a 27-20 record at home. The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

Cincinnati has gone 18-31 in road games and 42-63 overall. The Reds have a 20-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 20 doubles and 22 home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 14-for-39 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.