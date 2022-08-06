Backpack Giveaway for Kindergarteners Held At Mid East

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh- Mid-East Career and Technology Center donated backpacks to kindergarten students.

According to Muskingum County’s Families and Children First Council Coordinator, Marsha Tilton, she said that this will help students get comfortable for the start of the new year.

“This event is for Muskingum County Kindergarteners to get a great start in school this year. To get the supplies that they may need without taxing the parent’s budget, have some fun activities to do while there here and just get excited about being able to go to school,” she told us.

According to the Early Childhood Supervisor at the Muskingum County Board, Keely Kirkbride, she explains why how these events more on how these events can help reduce stress of school to both the Kindergarteners and the parents.

“It just gets them excited; it lets them see all their peers, some of the schools brought their cheerleaders today they are getting to meet their principals, it just gets them that excitement that extra boost that is a lot of fun and not so scary,” she said.

The Kindergarteners are excited about getting the things they need and ready to start the new year fresh.