Weekend Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press
All Times EDT
Saturday, August 6
MLB

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

MLS

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour – Cazoo Open

PGA – Wyndham Championship

LPGA – AIG Women’s British Open

Korn Ferry – Utah Championship

PGA Tour Champions – Shaw Charity Classic

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – Citi Open, Washington D.C.

ATP – Abierto de Tenis Mifel, Los Cabos, Mexico

WTA – BCR IASI Open, Iasi, Romania

WTA – Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose, California

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity & ARCA Series – New Holland 250 & Henry Ford Health System 200, Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, August 7
MLB

Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Kansas City at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Houston at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Angel City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour – Cazoo Open

PGA – Wyndham Championship

LPGA – AIG Women’s British Open

Korn Ferry – Utah Championship

PGA Tour Champions – Shaw Charity Classic

TENNIS

ATP/WTA – Citi Open, Washington D.C.

WTA – BCR IASI Open, Iasi, Romania

WTA – Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose, California

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series – Firekeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway

IndyCar – Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee

