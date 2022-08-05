Philadelphia Union bring shutout streak into matchup with Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union (12-2-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-8-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +134, FC Cincinnati +189, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union come into a matchup against Cincinnati after securing two straight shutout wins.

Cincinnati is 6-6-6 in conference matchups. Brandon Vazquez paces the eighth-ranked scoring team in the league with 13 goals. Cincinnati has scored 37.

The Union are 9-2-6 against conference opponents. The Union are 6-2 in games decided by one goal.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vazquez has scored 13 goals and added five assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has scored 11 goals with two assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 1-2-7, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Union: 6-1-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Sergio Santos (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.