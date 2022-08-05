Orioles host the Pirates to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (54-51, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-7, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -157, Pirates +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Baltimore is 54-51 overall and 29-20 in home games. The Orioles are 33-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has a 43-62 record overall and a 19-33 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 32-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has nine home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .260 for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 16-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 16 home runs while slugging .460. Oneil Cruz is 9-for-35 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (side), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.