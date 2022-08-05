McHugh Dealership Donates to Eastside Ministries’ ‘Tools for School’

ZANESVILLE, Oh- School supplies are in heavy demand with the return of school quickly approaching, McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat is partnering with Eastside Community Ministry for their ‘Tools for School’ campaign.

The partnership is in their 10th year, and the car dealership has donated $5,500 to the campaign this year, with even a last minute donation from a good Samaritan. Tim McHugh, Part Owner of the dealership says that it feels good to be able to give back.

“I know anything we give to Eastside goes to good use and I cant imagine being a kid going to school and not having pencils or paper, stuff that we probably take for granted./ We even had an older couple stop by and drop off $50. So its a community-wide event, probably one of the best things that we get to participate in every year,” he said.

The event has been serving the community for over 15 years, typically serving over 1,000 students, ranging from 1st-12th grade with the help of donations from the community. Jamie Trout, the Eastside Ministry Executive Director says that with prices increasing, giving back to the community is vital.

“When the community gets behind something, that’s how you know that your doing what you’re supposed to be doing. And the price of everything has went up so the average of a backpack with supplies is around $80 so I know that were not the only ones feeling that increase. The fact that people are still giving and still supporting us, that means they truly believe in what were doing. So that feels great, its a reassurance for us,” she said.

Over 800 kids are registered for the event this year, which will take place August 11th. If you did not get a chance to register, you can call Eastside Ministries the week of August 15th for more details.