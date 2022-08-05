Kindergarten Backpack and School Supply Giveaway at Mid East

MSUKINGUM COUNTY, Oh –

The start of the school year is around the corner, and kindergarteners enrolled in a Muskingum County school can get their school supplies for free!

The backpack and school supply giveaway will be held tomorrow, August 6th at Mid East. Marsha Tilton, the Muskingum County Family and Children First Coordinator says that this event has been very helpful to families in the past.

Zanesville Boys Varsity Soccer Team Helping Set Up

“The parents are very very appreciative and they’re very happy because school supplies are pretty expensive and if you have more than one child going to school, it really adds up, and I’ve had a lot of positive feedback from last year. They said it was really helpful and the kids get so excited to come in and be able to pick out their things, and the parents are not seeing dollar signs in their eyes.”

The backpack give-away partners with community organizations for the event and are grateful for the support and the donations. The event will also feature face painting, performances and much more for the families that participate. Event Organizer and County Board Early Childhood Supervisor, Keely Kirkbride, says it feels good to help the community so excited.

“Its pretty neat to get to see them, their excitement, they’re ready to go. You know we always have the bus out front, that’s always really exciting too so its a great feeling to know that we’re starting them off on the right foot,” she said.

Free transportation is provided by SEAT and typically 500 bookbags are given away. The event will be held from 9am until 11am.