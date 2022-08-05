Charlotte FC plays the Chicago Fire after shutout victory

Chicago Fire (7-10-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (9-12-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +125, Chicago +206, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 3-0, Charlotte FC faces the Chicago Fire.

Charlotte is 6-9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 4-8 in one-goal matches.

The Fire are 4-7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Fire are 2-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karol Swiderski has scored six goals with two assists for Charlotte. Andre Shinyashiki has three goals over the past 10 games.

Xherdan Shaqiri has four goals and four assists for the Fire. Rafael Czichos has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Fire: 5-4-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Kerwin Vargas (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured).

Fire: Sergio Oregel (injured), Jhon Espinoza (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.