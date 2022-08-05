Chandlersville Community Building Cuts Ribbon on New Stage Ahead of Homecoming Weekend

CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – The Chandlersville Community Building cut the ribbon on a new stage Friday morning.

This comes just hours before they kick off their Homecoming weekend!

The new stage replaces their old one and will be put to good use this weekend and at the other events hosted throughout the year!

President of the Chandlersville Community Building, Matt Janicki says community support was crucial in getting the stage!

“Lots of community donations were gathered together to help make this a fact, and not any one person did it, but us as a community, we were able to come together and get enough money to produce this new stage to replace our old event venue,” Janicki said.

The new stage will make its debut this weekend at the Chandlersville Homecoming where they’ll have live music, karaoke, auctions, raffles and even a worship service.

Janicki says the fun-filled weekend also includes a corn hole tournament, chicken barbecue dinner, food trucks, a parade, kids games and activities and much more!

“It’s a very fun event and party for all of the local residents to get together and just celebrate. Especially after all the past events over the last few years,” he told us.

Chandlersville Homecoming kicks off tonight at the Chandlersville Community Building located at 8775 Chandlersville Rd. at 6 PM with an opening ceremony and plenty of fun planned and continues Saturday before concluding Sunday afternoon! All events will take place rain or shine, so be sure to pack an umbrella and those rain boots and jackets and come out for a fun weekend!