Updated on Friday, August 5, 2022;

A warm and muggy end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across the region; with heavy rain being a concern, especially this afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few storms will continue into the overnight, along with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop to around 70 across the region.

Scattered shower and storm chances will be with us as we head into the weekend, with the better chance on Saturday. It will remain warm and muggy, as highs top off in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

Rain chances will continue into the new work week, especially on Tuesday, with a cold front moving into the region. This front will bring some relief with regards to the humidity, as cooler and some drier air will move in behind the front buy Wednesday into the day on Thursday. Temperatures will fall back to around 80 for highs by Tuesday, then we will see highs climb back into the low to mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. The overnight lows will be much more comfortable for the middle of next week, as we will see lows near 60 by Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

