ZAAP Gallery hosts Foot-By-Foot Art Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project is featuring art from their featured artist this month and is excited to launch their Foot-by-Foot auction.

This month the ZAAP gallery in downtown Zanesville is featuring local artist Frank Fazakas. His work features detailed acrylics of landscapes, ships, and a few Zanesville monuments. Fazakas is also a board member with ZAAP – and assisted in planning the gallery’s foot-by-foot auction.

The auction features around 70 pieces of artwork – all created within a 1-square-foot canvas. Fazakas shared with WHIZ his excitement about the event and what it signifies for artists in the area.

“It kind of brings you in. It allows you to show your artwork, show your medium that you are comfortable in using, and share it with everybody. Plus, it is just a great way to get your artwork out there – you are almost forced to comply with the constraints of the canvas. So at that point, you know what you have to deal with, and you know your medium – so we just turn you loose on it.”

Artists from the Muskingum County community can visit the ZAAP gallery to receive A square canvas, to create whatever may inspire them to fill their square foot space.

This year will be the first time in 2 years that the auction will be live – drawing in community members to bid on and view the art. The bidding and the art will remain anonymous, and bids can be made throughout This month during ZAAP’s open hours – Thursday through Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm. At the end of the month, ZAAP will host a party to connect the bidders with the artists – allowing community members to bring home their local creative treasure.

Rose Mary Ludt, the ZAAP gallery director, encourages community members to celebrate the creativity of the canvases and continue supporting local artists.

“Well, Zanesville has a growing and lively artist community, and we would like more Zanesville residents to appreciate and have art from our artist community.”

For more information about the artwork within the gallery and the Foot-by-Foot auction, you can visit ZAAP’s Facebook page.